In this special report:Bobby Kennedy Jr. Gives Historic Speech at Defeat The Mandates March in D.C. 1-23-2022"I'm going to tell you all 3 rules you all need to know and memorize"1. Every power the government takes from us, it will never relinquish voluntarily.2. Every power they take from us they will ultimately abuse to the maximum extent possible.3. Nobody in history on the planet has complied their way out of totalitarian control"Share this far and wide!For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat