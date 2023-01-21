Create New Account
Does the Supreme Court TRULY not know who LEAKED Roe v Wade?
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Jan 20, 2023

The Supreme Court has investigated the Roe v Wade leak, and it announced earlier this week that it was not able to identify the person (or people) responsible. But that’s an outcome Pat and Stu have a hard time believing. So, they provide their own theory as to who MAY have been involved (purely spectacle!). No matter who was responsible, do YOU believe the Supreme Court has no idea who was behind this all?!


Keywords
current eventsscotussupreme courttruthleakroe v wadeglenn beckpatstu

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
