EDUCATED IDIOTS OF AMERICA,

Educated in the so-called most prestigious schools and universities. Yet, these people along with the new age education of the internet are the dumbest bunch in the history of mankind! They KNOW NOTHING BUT BELIEVE THEY KNOW EVERYTHING!Educated in the so-called most prestigious schools and universities. Yet, these people along with the new age education of the internet are the dumbest bunch in the history of mankind! They KNOW NOTHING BUT BELIEVE THEY KNOW EVERYTHING!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.