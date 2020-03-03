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Americans face the toxic truth as they prepare for the worst and hope for the best
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173 views • March 03, 2020
Mike Adams joins Alex to talk about the real toxic threat the US now faces from the coronavirus. Discussed is the truth about the origins of the virus, and how deadly it can be. Mike also lays out the facts that point to sabotage by deep state officials to let the virus break containment. After that, Mike explains what natural plants, herbs and spices may be helpful to build your immune system to help defeat COVID-19.
Mike Adams -
https://naturalnews.com/
https://banned.video/
________________________
KWR / Cash Daily
MINDS: @cashdaily
Twitter: @KWRnews
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
Mike Adams -
https://naturalnews.com/
https://banned.video/
________________________
KWR / Cash Daily
MINDS: @cashdaily
Twitter: @KWRnews
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
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