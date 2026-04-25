RT News - April 25 2026 6AM GMT

April 25, 2026

rt.com





While the US and Iran both send delegations to Pakistan for peace talks, Tehran claims there will be no face-to-face meeting between the warring sides. The captain of an oil tanker reveals he's been stuck in the Persian Gulf for nearly two months - although he says some ships are getting through the US blockade. He shares his first-hand experience from the middle of the war zone. Donald Trump demands Lebanon abolishes its Israel boycott law. It came after he announced the Middle Eastern neighbours will extend their ceasefire for another three weeks.





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