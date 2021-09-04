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Australia's INSANE Facial Recognition, Geolocation App You're Required to Reply to Within 15 MINS
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130 views • September 04, 2021
Decoy Voice - 3 Sept 2021
Australia is now implementing new quarantine rules that force citizens of South Australia to download an app with facial recognition and geolocation features. The police will randomly notify Aussies that need to take a picture to prove they are where they are supposed to be, or police will be dispatched.
Australia is now implementing new quarantine rules that force citizens of South Australia to download an app with facial recognition and geolocation features. The police will randomly notify Aussies that need to take a picture to prove they are where they are supposed to be, or police will be dispatched.
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