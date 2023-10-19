Shouq Al-Najjar in Gaza displaced by Israeli air strikes asks the world to speak up (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-
https://youtu.be/U9v7QTE7arw?si=Ns0SsFdWmzLeBpoy
19 October 2023 Shouq Al-Najjar, a resident of Gaza, recounts her family's harrowing journey to safety during the recent Israeli air strikes. The devastation, uncertainty, and unimaginable loss experienced by her and countless others serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost of conflict.
Shouq's story highlights the urgent need for global attention and action in the face of the ongoing crisis.
