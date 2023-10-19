Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shouq Al-Najjar in Gaza displaced by Israeli air strikes asks the world to speak up (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1907 Subscribers
210 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/U9v7QTE7arw?si=Ns0SsFdWmzLeBpoy

19 October 2023 Shouq Al-Najjar, a resident of Gaza, recounts her family's harrowing journey to safety during the recent Israeli air strikes. The devastation, uncertainty, and unimaginable loss experienced by her and countless others serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost of conflict.


Shouq's story highlights the urgent need for global attention and action in the face of the ongoing crisis.


Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH


Subscribe to MEE Telegram channel to stay up to date: https://t.me/MiddleEastEye_TG


Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@middleeasteye

Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/MiddleEastEye

Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/MiddleEastEye

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiddleEastEye

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket