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The Ultimate Insanity of the Covid Lockdown - Interview with Sott.net Editor Joe Quinn
Objective: Health
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154 views • May 11, 2020
On this episode of Objective:Health we're joined by Sott.net lead editor Joe Quinn to talk about the world's exasperating and mind-bogglingly stupid reaction to the SARS-cov-2 virus. Through careful analysis of data, Joe expertly expresses the frustration at the fact that people seem unable, or unwilling, to see what is directly in front of them, to come to the obvious conclusion that the planet is having the wool pulled over its collective eyes.

Joe also shares some of his personal theories which you are unlikely to find anywhere else on video sharing platforms!


Join us for this can't miss interview on Objective:Health!

Time stamps:

5:38 Comparison of the flu vs covid-19 numbers


11:29 It's always helpful to ask, "who benefits?" in a situation like this


22:15 Governments ignore herd immunity


28:45 No one dies from coronavirus, the same way no one dies from the flu


43:40 It seems that there is a rapid increase in good information now coming out


51:55 We already know governments are suspect, but biggest surprise is other people in society becoming authoritarian followers



For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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healthcurrent eventshealth newscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy