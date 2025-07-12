BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Keeping Track Of Ryan Routh
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
23 views • 22 hours ago

2nd Trump Assassination Attempt: West Palm Beach, FL (15 Sep 2024)

* We were deceived about that.

* We were told that DJT had the same level of protection as [P]resident [Bidan].

* That was not true — and they also said it was DJT’s fault.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (11 July 2025)

https://youtu.be/0YUxRr4bm9c

Keywords
false flagcover-upfbideep statedonald trumpdojconspiracysecret servicemalfeasanceinfiltrationinside jobassassination attemptgross negligencestand downassassination plotset-upgreg kellymalicebutler papurposeful intentlayered incompetenceryan routhron rowewest palm beach fl
