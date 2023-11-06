Create New Account
Flat Earthers Be Warned (The Fix Is In)
The Revelation
Even those who are supposedly on the inside are trying to steer the awakening masses in the wrong direction. Be sure that you study the scriptures just as hard as you studied and researched flat earth and you will become wise enough to identify the lies even within the church and flat earth movement itself.

