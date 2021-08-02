Dr. Malone: ADE Causes CCP Virus To Become More Infectious

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Dr. Robert Malone: The antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) causes the virus to become more infectious. Dr. Malone talked about the ADE, the vaccine campaign and Dr. Fauci’s lying about mutations at War Room, Wed. July 28.