EVIL California Law LEGALIZES Kid Mutilation: Crazed Ex-Wife Abuses Boy, URGES CHEMICAL CASTRATION

Stew Peters Show





Apr 11, 2023





Deranged parents who want their kids to be castrated are suffering from Munchausen Syndrome by proxy.

Jeff Younger is here to talk about his quest to save his son from his ex-wife’s child abusing ways.

GOP mega donors don't want states like Texas to classify gender transitioning as child abuse.

A Texas court allowed Jeff's ex-wife to flout state law and abscond with his son to the genital mutilating state of California.

Woke parents who want to advance their social status in liberal society are forcing transgenderism on their kids.

Transgenders have a suicide rate of 40%.

Suicide is an act of violence against one’s self.

If a person is willing to commit violence against themselves then they are more likely to commit violence against the public at large.

Transgenders have been lied to and told the unaccepting public is the source of all of their problems.

So, it should come as no surprise they are now turning into violent terrorists who want to shed the blood of Christians.

Propaganda has perhaps never been more successful than it is today.

The propaganda has been so successful that in some places it is now acceptable to castrate little boys in America.

The Trans movement is the most dangerous movement in the history of the western world.

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hmrha-evil-california-law-legalizes-kid-mutilation-crazed-ex-wife-abuses-boy-urge.html



