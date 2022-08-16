Rebelution Editor Sara Barratt Calls on Youth to Stand Strong in Today’s Hostile Culture

A shocking 70 percent of young adults are leaving the church and it’s critical we examine why this is the case. It’s a revolutionary call to go out and share the gospel, shares Sara Barratt, the Editor-in-Chief of Rebelution.com. She is also the author of two phenomenal books, Love Riot and Stand Up, Stand Strong. Sara unpacks the reasons why today’s youth are fleeing the church and embracing a secular worldview, and how Christians can push back against this deceptive post-truth message. “Following Jesus is so much more than having pizza parties at your church,” Sara declares. She encourages today’s young people to live boldly and set apart in today’s anti-Christian culture by investing in their relationship with Jesus every day.







TAKEAWAYS





Rebelution is associated with the smash-hit book and movement sparked by Do Hard Things, written by Alex and Brett Harris





The foundations of an objective reality are dissolved by the modern “post-truth” viewpoint





Too many mentors and parents are simply not investing in and discipling today’s youth





Children are being bombarded with immodest, anti-God messages at a skyrocketing rate







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