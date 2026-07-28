Understanding the Strategy Behind Global Events, an interview with Maria Zeee

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What if major geopolitical decisions follow a larger strategic plan? This discussion explores possible motivations behind global actions, encouraging viewers to examine world events from multiple perspectives and think beyond the headlines.
#Strategy #Geopolitics #CriticalThinking #WorldEvents #Analysis #Brighteon
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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