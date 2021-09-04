THIS HAS HAPPENED BEFORE : Swine Flu Scare of 1976

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They have executed this CoronaScam crime against humanity because they have done it before, got away with it, and in the past 45 years it had been almost totally forgotten. ALMOST…
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0u8ObojeZgo
Lincoln Karim
Additional Text - https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/09/03/the-cdc-is-a-criminal-organization-non-state-non-uniformed-enemy-belligerents-and-have-been-for-over-40-years/
Thanks to Henry M and John M for Link