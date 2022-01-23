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The GOSPEL OF THOMAS - When Your THOUGHTS & EMOTIONS Join Forces, MIRACLES Happen - Greg Braden
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73 views • January 23, 2022
Thank you Greg Braden at Greg Braden Official on YT. I've enjoyed what you have to say since that first book of yours that I bought so long ago.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.
From Greg Braden:
Within the ancient texts of our most cherished traditions, we find precise instructions on how to create the healing, peace, and miracles. In this audio - visual journey, Gregg Braden explains how to understand and speak the language of The Divine Matrix.
Stay Connected
Official website: https://greggbraden.com/about-gregg-b...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreggBraden
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreggBraden
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Gregg.Braden/
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.
From Greg Braden:
Within the ancient texts of our most cherished traditions, we find precise instructions on how to create the healing, peace, and miracles. In this audio - visual journey, Gregg Braden explains how to understand and speak the language of The Divine Matrix.
Stay Connected
Official website: https://greggbraden.com/about-gregg-b...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreggBraden
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreggBraden
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Gregg.Braden/
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