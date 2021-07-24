BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Magnets Sticking to Meat? BEFORE and AFTER Test with 11.5 pH Water Of Champions...
Timothy McGaffin II
Timothy McGaffin II
66 followers
Follow
11
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2115 views • July 24, 2021
Go to: http://www.NeverQuitWater.com READ DESCRIPTION HERE: My wife and I heard of people finding magnetic meat. We were curious to find some magnetic meat ourselves so we could test our 'Water of Champions' on the meat.

So we searched multiple grocery stores with magnets in hand and none of the magnets we tried stuck to any of the plastic-wrapped packages.

However, a week later we tried another grocery store and to our surprise the magnets were slightly sticking to all of the packages of meat that we tried at this particular store. The attraction to the magnets was not strong but there was an attraction. I could feel our strongest magnet pull to the meat. Was this attraction magnetic or some other type of attraction? So we decided to buy one of the packages and bring it home and test it out further.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Let us know what you think of what is going on in this video?

We will attempt to do more tests in the future.

Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II

#MagneticMeat #ChampionsNeverQuit #WaterOfChampions
Keywords
water of championsionized waterelectrolyzed water
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

HRS Editors
Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

HRS Editors
Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Edison Reed
Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Iva Greene
Sun-powered survival: Why portable solar chargers are essential gear for preppers and outdoor enthusiasts

Sun-powered survival: Why portable solar chargers are essential gear for preppers and outdoor enthusiasts

HRS Editors
Germany&#8217;s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Germany’s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy