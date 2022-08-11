Georgia Guide Stones Direct Energy Explosion recorded

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Slow motion of the recorded explosion shows electromagnetic pulse causing the bottom 12 inches of a standing Granite Slab to be pulverized and the Slab to fall into its own footprint. TNT can't do that. The parking lot spot light pulses simultaneously with the explosion. Proof of the electrical charge pulse. Notice the ray of electricity shooting from the Spot Light into the ground at the exact moment of the explosion. So, who possesses such technology and can use it within the US Borders without any legal repercussions? Answer that and you will know your Master.