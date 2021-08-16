14 YEAR OLD BOY HAS VAXXXED HEART ATTACK, PISSED OFF MOM POSTS IT ON TWITTER, GETS BLACKLISTED (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER"Aiden Jo, 14, is spending his freshman year of high school sitting alone on the sidelines because he can’t engage in any physical activity, his mother said. When most kids are in gym class, Aiden is resting in an effort to keep his heart rate lowered, after being diagnosed with heart inflammation doctors say he developed after receiving Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Emily Jo, Aiden’s mother, said before her son got the vaccine, she was led to believe his chance of suffering an adverse reaction was “one in a million.” Aiden, from Georgia, received his first dose of Pfizer on May 12. He had no history of COVID or pre-existing conditions except for asthma. “We were one of the first ones, and I believe that may have been the day the CDC cleared it,” Jo said.Source: bootcampLESSCategory News & PoliticsSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over