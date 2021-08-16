BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

14 YEAR OLD BOY HAS VAXXXED HEART ATTACK, PISSED OFF MOM POSTS IT ON TWITTER, GETS BLACKLISTED (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
1690 views • August 16, 2021
14 YEAR OLD BOY HAS VAXXXED HEART ATTACK, PISSED OFF MOM POSTS IT ON TWITTER, GETS BLACKLISTED (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pc8WE2fKSDL5/

How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
"Aiden Jo, 14, is spending his freshman year of high school sitting alone on the sidelines because he can’t engage in any physical activity, his mother said. When most kids are in gym class, Aiden is resting in an effort to keep his heart rate lowered, after being diagnosed with heart inflammation doctors say he developed after receiving Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Emily Jo, Aiden’s mother, said before her son got the vaccine, she was led to believe his chance of suffering an adverse reaction was “one in a million.” Aiden, from Georgia, received his first dose of Pfizer on May 12. He had no history of COVID or pre-existing conditions except for asthma. “We were one of the first ones, and I believe that may have been the day the CDC cleared it,” Jo said.
Source: bootcamp

LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Coco Somers
The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn&#8217;t the only high-protein food

The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn’t the only high-protein food

Patrick Lewis
Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Willow Tohi
Analysis of Federal Survey Data Finds Higher Odds of Autism, ADHD Among COVID-19 Vaccinated Children

Analysis of Federal Survey Data Finds Higher Odds of Autism, ADHD Among COVID-19 Vaccinated Children

Morgan S. Verity
Studies Link Regular Coffee Drinking to Changes in Gut, Metabolism, Liver and Brain

Studies Link Regular Coffee Drinking to Changes in Gut, Metabolism, Liver and Brain

Coco Somers
Immunologist warns COVID response corrupted medical science

Immunologist warns COVID response corrupted medical science

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy