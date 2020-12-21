© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kilauea Eruption, London Emergency Lockdown, SARS-CoV-2 Cluster-5 Variant, and More 12.21.2020
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
690 views • December 21, 2020
Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.
Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Eruption Reported At Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano
Submitted by Martin
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eruption-reported-hawaiis-kilauea-volcano
--
"Trying To Get The Hell Out" - Emergency Lockdown In London Triggers Mass Exodus
Submitted by Karen
https://youtu.be/xx7vAfpj8pU
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video:
U.K. Fights Mutant Covid Strain; London Begins Lockdown
https://youtu.be/JTKizj00DXk
--
Here’s how to see the rare ‘Christmas Star’ on Monday
https://www.clickorlando.com/news/space-news/2020/12/20/heres-how-to-see-the-rare-christmas-star-on-monday/
--
12/21/2020: The Great Chronocrator Mutation Cleaving Conjunction
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/12/21/12-21-2020-the-great-chronocrator-mutation-cleaving-conjunction/
--
The Ursid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight - Meteors/Fireballs/Shooting Stars To Light Up The Skies
https://youtu.be/Xr9-MKSymUI
--
Photo and Video Chronology – Kilauea – December 20, 2020
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/photo-and-video-chronology-k-lauea-december-20-2020
--
KĪLAUEA VOLCANO Eruption Alert Level: WARNING, Color Code: RED 12/21/2020
https://youtu.be/Cuu9lpisqTw
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/kilauea-volcano-eruption-december-2020.html
--
Live Warning: I pet Goat, Events happening now. KILAUEA Erupts, Mount Etna erupts... Tsunami watch!
https://youtu.be/tFT--TvyQho
--
Retired Air Force Gen. McInerney issues calls for military tribunals, martial law after deep state stole election from Trump
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-20-retired-gen-mcinerney-military-tribunals-martial-law-stolen-election.html
--
Will Republicans Kill Democracy?
https://amgreatness.com/2020/12/20/will-republicans-kill-democracy/
--
Joe Biden's cabinet of nitwits:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/12/joe_bidens_cabinet_of_nitwits.html
--
IMF (WORLD BANK) WANTS TO TRACK YOUR WEB BROWSING HISTORY TO DETERMINE YOUR SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/imf-world-bank-wants-to-track-your-web-browsing-history-to-determine-your-social-credit-score
--
Accomplished Pharma Prof Thrown in Psych Hospital After Questioning Official COVID Narrative
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=161131
--
Tenn. governor enacts new virus restrictions
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-vaccine-migrant-workers-coronavirus-pandemic-bangkok-2745f164fbe7aaf0ece197ac3ea44340
--
COVID-19 spikes follow in prisons after inmate transfers
https://apnews.com/article/prisons-michigan-coronavirus-pandemic-detroit-marquette-1efcc3f5f2fa092f0f4e9e1c52821e07
--
With winter at hand, the virus whips up winds of uncertainty
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-coronavirus-pandemic-0b851d280c0433e07460516831738519
--
Majority of Kenyan medical workers on strike amid a pandemic
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-health-coronavirus-pandemic-strikes-kenya-bccbde72ced8b800966074b97cc7e97d
--
Top Russian Scientist Alexander ‘Sasha’ Kagansky Working On COVID-19 Vaccine Assassinated In St Petersburg
https://greatgameindia.com/russian-covid-19-scientist-assassinated/
--
Stimulating Rage: https://youtu.be/9o6TBYQiKX4
--
Viral mutation news: Dr Campbell Interview: https://youtu.be/PCyX-WKPT7M
--
Dr. Campbell’s Update: https://youtu.be/DT-b-BVLJrw
--
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fdbd681460db90800f7ad55
--
https://youtu.be/ufL4J-38KxU
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Eruption Reported At Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano
Submitted by Martin
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eruption-reported-hawaiis-kilauea-volcano
--
"Trying To Get The Hell Out" - Emergency Lockdown In London Triggers Mass Exodus
Submitted by Karen
https://youtu.be/xx7vAfpj8pU
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video:
U.K. Fights Mutant Covid Strain; London Begins Lockdown
https://youtu.be/JTKizj00DXk
--
Here’s how to see the rare ‘Christmas Star’ on Monday
https://www.clickorlando.com/news/space-news/2020/12/20/heres-how-to-see-the-rare-christmas-star-on-monday/
--
12/21/2020: The Great Chronocrator Mutation Cleaving Conjunction
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/12/21/12-21-2020-the-great-chronocrator-mutation-cleaving-conjunction/
--
The Ursid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight - Meteors/Fireballs/Shooting Stars To Light Up The Skies
https://youtu.be/Xr9-MKSymUI
--
Photo and Video Chronology – Kilauea – December 20, 2020
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/photo-and-video-chronology-k-lauea-december-20-2020
--
KĪLAUEA VOLCANO Eruption Alert Level: WARNING, Color Code: RED 12/21/2020
https://youtu.be/Cuu9lpisqTw
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/kilauea-volcano-eruption-december-2020.html
--
Live Warning: I pet Goat, Events happening now. KILAUEA Erupts, Mount Etna erupts... Tsunami watch!
https://youtu.be/tFT--TvyQho
--
Retired Air Force Gen. McInerney issues calls for military tribunals, martial law after deep state stole election from Trump
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-20-retired-gen-mcinerney-military-tribunals-martial-law-stolen-election.html
--
Will Republicans Kill Democracy?
https://amgreatness.com/2020/12/20/will-republicans-kill-democracy/
--
Joe Biden's cabinet of nitwits:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/12/joe_bidens_cabinet_of_nitwits.html
--
IMF (WORLD BANK) WANTS TO TRACK YOUR WEB BROWSING HISTORY TO DETERMINE YOUR SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/imf-world-bank-wants-to-track-your-web-browsing-history-to-determine-your-social-credit-score
--
Accomplished Pharma Prof Thrown in Psych Hospital After Questioning Official COVID Narrative
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=161131
--
Tenn. governor enacts new virus restrictions
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-vaccine-migrant-workers-coronavirus-pandemic-bangkok-2745f164fbe7aaf0ece197ac3ea44340
--
COVID-19 spikes follow in prisons after inmate transfers
https://apnews.com/article/prisons-michigan-coronavirus-pandemic-detroit-marquette-1efcc3f5f2fa092f0f4e9e1c52821e07
--
With winter at hand, the virus whips up winds of uncertainty
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-coronavirus-pandemic-0b851d280c0433e07460516831738519
--
Majority of Kenyan medical workers on strike amid a pandemic
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-health-coronavirus-pandemic-strikes-kenya-bccbde72ced8b800966074b97cc7e97d
--
Top Russian Scientist Alexander ‘Sasha’ Kagansky Working On COVID-19 Vaccine Assassinated In St Petersburg
https://greatgameindia.com/russian-covid-19-scientist-assassinated/
--
Stimulating Rage: https://youtu.be/9o6TBYQiKX4
--
Viral mutation news: Dr Campbell Interview: https://youtu.be/PCyX-WKPT7M
--
Dr. Campbell’s Update: https://youtu.be/DT-b-BVLJrw
--
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fdbd681460db90800f7ad55
--
https://youtu.be/ufL4J-38KxU
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
censorshipus militaryquarantinemedical martial lawretrovirusfema campsproject black starlockdowncoronaviruscovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverterral blackstarminkviral replication inhibitorsurvival group programhiv insertsg4 ea h1n1n501ycluster 5 variant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.