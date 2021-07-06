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EXPOSING THE REAL STORY BEHIND THE 9/11 ATTACKS WITH JIM FETZER, PH.D. PART 1 OF 3
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125 views • July 06, 2021
(Mirrored) All credit goes to Jim Fetzer ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/zbBAbRf1IzUB/
Great Awakenings with Scott Bennett (American Media Periscope, 25 June 2021): Exposing the Real Story Behind the 9/11 Attacks with Jim Fetzer, Ph.D. An introduction to collaborative research by multiple experts on what really happened on 9/11, where it turns out that all four of the "official" 9/11 crash sites were fabricated or faked (albeit in different ways), the World Trade Center was demolished by sophisticated techniques unavailable to the 19 Islamic terrorists accused of perpetrating the crime (under the control of a guy in a cave in Afghanistan) and who was responsible and why. Part 1 of 3.
Great Awakenings with Scott Bennett (American Media Periscope, 25 June 2021): Exposing the Real Story Behind the 9/11 Attacks with Jim Fetzer, Ph.D. An introduction to collaborative research by multiple experts on what really happened on 9/11, where it turns out that all four of the "official" 9/11 crash sites were fabricated or faked (albeit in different ways), the World Trade Center was demolished by sophisticated techniques unavailable to the 19 Islamic terrorists accused of perpetrating the crime (under the control of a guy in a cave in Afghanistan) and who was responsible and why. Part 1 of 3.
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