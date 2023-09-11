Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tommy Tuberville Vs The Military | EpiSOLO #22
channel image
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
2 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Tommy Tuberville is battling the military and trying to stop them from using our tax money to fund abortions for service members, and we can help him. We also discuss the leftist cult and show proof that you are the carbon the elites want to eliminate.


Links Discussed

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-66745271


https://catholicvote.org/sen-lee-stands-with-tuberville-in-fight-to-end-abortion-in-the-military/?mkt_tok=NDI3LUxFUS0wNjYAAAGOGFiJUCFWuO1Mr7h-hdtv9QJITFlZSjFjQO7nl7Dig9qrzPc-l8t3Mi9RcoqTzDRCo1tRmJ_



DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty

Keywords
militaryclimatecultwokewefchristian podcasttommy tubervillebest christian podcaststop christian podcastsgood christian podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket