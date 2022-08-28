Darkside of Planet X! Prepares for Full Scale Aliens Invasion!

One of these things will happen to you if you received the vaccine:

1- Death (experiment failed) ranges from the second they took it till 28 days.

2- Suffering then die later of organs failure/hemorrhagic fever (experiment failed 50% & 50% zombified).

3- Success & preserved for later to be a host/vial for demon/alien possession "transmogrifying" (they could be zombified earlier too).





DEMON SPILLS THE BEANS ON VACCINES: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nDEFm0qqPUer/



Mirrored: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gfg3kn9SBBM&list=PLXiz1aVUUolH0C9c5YGFlc5svc7sO7qkM&index=12&ab_channel=ENDTIMEDREAM%26VISION