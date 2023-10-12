Create New Account
"At a Pro-Israel protest in New York City, Zionist Activists Spoke with me and Explicitly called for Arab/ Palestinian Genocide." - Oct 9, 2023
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
965 Subscribers
102 views
Published Yesterday

 "At a Pro-Israel protest in New York City, Zionist activists spoke with me and explicitly called for Arab/ Palestinian genocide." - Jeremy Loffredo (https://twitter.com/loffredojeremy/status/1711861371497840680)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHqUO5J2L6M

Jeremy Loffredo covers a Monday, October 9 pro-Israel demonstration in New York City's Times Square, where demonstrators issued explicit calls for the genocide of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, where Israel is conducting massive bombing operations in response to a militant surprise attack. ||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com


 Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone


 Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone


Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews


Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone


Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone


Keywords
iranrussiaisraelpalestineukrainesyrialebanonrussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket