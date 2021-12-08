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STAND FAST IN THE FAITH
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10 views • December 08, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Corinthians 16:13-14. Paul means that they must watch out for the enemy of Christ. The devil is like a lion that is looking for someone to destroy (1 Peter 5:8). They must not allow people with wrong ideas to make their faith weak (Acts 20:30-31). They must be ready at all times for Christ’s return (Mark 13:38). They must have courage and act like responsible adults. They will need strength to keep their faith pure from wrong ideas and wrong behaviour.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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