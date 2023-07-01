Lights moving through dense storm clouds on colour night vision June 2023

#camera #skywatching #planespotting
Teaching about the things you will see on Color night vision 2.5-4k security cameras
that are often used to fool new people in the field especially if you replace
the audio and blur it
Its Best to click the link and watch the full break down on live show
cheers Paul
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.