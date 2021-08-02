The “Smoking Guns” of a Manufactured Pandemic - Kristina Borjesson and Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

Economics professor Michel Chossudovsky describes the “smoking guns” indicating that the Covid-19 pandemic is a fraud and details the devastation that already has occurred as well as what is to come with the so-called “second wave,” which he says is also based on flawed statistics and testing.“Closing down the Global Economy as a means to combating the Killer Virus. That’s what they want us to believe. If the public had been informed that Covid-19 is “similar to Influenza”, the fear campaign would have fallen flat…”Confirmed by prominent scientists as well as by official public health bodies including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Covid-19 is a public health concern but it is NOT a dangerous virus.Awarding winning journalist and author Kristina Borjesson interviews Michel Chossudovky on the Covid 19.Source:Follow Global Research:Playlist: