© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The “Smoking Guns” of a Manufactured Pandemic - Kristina Borjesson and Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
Follow
5
Share
Report
834 views • August 02, 2021
Economics professor Michel Chossudovsky describes the “smoking guns” indicating that the Covid-19 pandemic is a fraud and details the devastation that already has occurred as well as what is to come with the so-called “second wave,” which he says is also based on flawed statistics and testing.
“Closing down the Global Economy as a means to combating the Killer Virus. That’s what they want us to believe. If the public had been informed that Covid-19 is “similar to Influenza”, the fear campaign would have fallen flat…”
Confirmed by prominent scientists as well as by official public health bodies including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Covid-19 is a public health concern but it is NOT a dangerous virus.
Awarding winning journalist and author Kristina Borjesson interviews Michel Chossudovky on the Covid 19.
Source:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-smoking-guns-of-a-manufactured-pandemic/5726200
Follow Global Research:
https://www.globalresearch.ca
https://vimeo.com/globalresearch
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
“Closing down the Global Economy as a means to combating the Killer Virus. That’s what they want us to believe. If the public had been informed that Covid-19 is “similar to Influenza”, the fear campaign would have fallen flat…”
Confirmed by prominent scientists as well as by official public health bodies including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Covid-19 is a public health concern but it is NOT a dangerous virus.
Awarding winning journalist and author Kristina Borjesson interviews Michel Chossudovky on the Covid 19.
Source:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-smoking-guns-of-a-manufactured-pandemic/5726200
Follow Global Research:
https://www.globalresearch.ca
https://vimeo.com/globalresearch
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.