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The Start of Jesus' Ministry & The Temptation (The Liberator #2)
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4 views • February 20, 2020
In the second to fourth chapter of Luke's gospel, we are introduced to Jesus as a young boy, seeking to do his father's will. Meanwhile, John the Baptist prepares the way of the Lord, and soon after the baptism of Jesus, we walk through the desert and experience the temptation of Christ. When Jesus finally returns to his hometown, will his own people receive him as the Christ?
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