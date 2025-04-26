The fire at Shahid Rajaei Port near Bandar Abbas, Iran, continues to burn following today’s explosion - part 2

The fire at Shahid Rajaei Port near Bandar Abbas, Iran, continues to burn following today’s explosion.

Emergency services and port authorities are relocating containers and building embankments to contain the spread of the fire.

At least 15 people have died, and more than 700 have been injured.

Despite the fire, port activities have resumed in some parts of Shahid Rajaei Port.

Pakistan has ordered all doctors, nurses, paramedics and ambulance drivers to be placed on stand-by status in the districts of Jhelum Valley and Leepa Valley, near the Line of Control in the Kashmir region, following the eruption of heavy clashes along the Pakistan-India border region.

