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The West is Spending Billions in Helping Ukraine Yet They Have to Use WWI Guns__ Why? - New Weapons Sold on Black Market? - 060522
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130 views • June 05, 2022
The following was found with this video that I'm sharing:
The Weapons of victory. The West is spending Billions in helping Ukraine yet they have to use WWI guns.... Why?
Because Ukraine is the most corrupted country on earth.
All the new weapons are in the black market already been sold to the Mafia and ISIS.
Also found the following somewhere else:
Ukrainian mafia accused of doing business with weapons supplied by the West June 5, 2022.
The Javelin rocket launchers, made in the United States, would sell for $30,000 (28,000 euros).
The Weapons of victory. The West is spending Billions in helping Ukraine yet they have to use WWI guns.... Why?
Because Ukraine is the most corrupted country on earth.
All the new weapons are in the black market already been sold to the Mafia and ISIS.
Also found the following somewhere else:
Ukrainian mafia accused of doing business with weapons supplied by the West June 5, 2022.
The Javelin rocket launchers, made in the United States, would sell for $30,000 (28,000 euros).
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