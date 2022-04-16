© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Justin Trudeau Trying To Silence Journalists Who Challenge His Policies
Follow
0
Share
Report
195 views • April 16, 2022
MIRRORED from Rebel News
Justin Trudeau is asked by Alexa if he will continue to demonize Rebel News or if he will answer an important question for millions of Canadians about vaccines..he chooses to demonize her.
Justin Trudeau is asked by Alexa if he will continue to demonize Rebel News or if he will answer an important question for millions of Canadians about vaccines..he chooses to demonize her.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.