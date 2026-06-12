"Less than 100K followers? I won't talk to you"—Big Biohacking Influencer

One of the BIGGEST names in the Biohacking/health/fitness space REFUSED a 90-second collaboration with me because I have less than 100k followers. That's lame, isn't it?





The biggest influencer I know is Dr. Hany Demian. He currently has around 20,000 followers and probably wouldn't love being called an "influencer." When I interviewed him on my podcast last year, he had just 400 Instagram followers, but even then, he was vastly and profoundly more influential than the social media stars with five and six-figure followings in the Biohacking/health/personal growth space. Here's why: he operates a cutting-edge regenerative medicine practice that has treated hundreds of thousands of patients - liberating them from daily chronic pain.





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1689-biggest-influencer

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https://drdemian.com

https://x.com/DrHanyDemian

https://www.instagram.com/drhanydemian





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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