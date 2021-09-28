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AxeTruth 09/25 AxeTruth & Choppers’ Perry GA, Trump after party
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Overview live stream of President Trump huge rally in Perry GA, along with political comedy jokes about the DemoKKKrat Plantation. taking live blind calls open topic.. this was a really fun and show with lots of truth. bombs being dropped on the game.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
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Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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