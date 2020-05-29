Fact Check: Is The United Nations New World Order Website Real?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Recently a website addressed UNNWO.org has been making the rounds online. UNNWO stands for United Nations New World Order and the website has become the center of a debate questioning the site’s legitimacy. Is the site real? Or fake?
The UNNWO website’s about section reads “The United Nations New World Order Project is a global, high-level initiative founded in 2008 to advance a new economic paradigm, a new political order, and more broadly, a new world order for humankind, which achieves the UN’s Global Goals for Sustainable Development by 2030, and the happiness, well-being, and freedom of all life on Earth by 2050. “
In this report we examine if the site is real and legitimate and if the site has any legitimate connections to the United Nations.
United Nations NWO website
https://unnwo.org