💥🇺🇦 Iskander Strike on Ukrainian MLRS Reserves in Sumy

Near the settlement of Postolne, an Iskander strike was carried out on 4 units of Ukrainian MLRS systems, one of them being an "Uragan."

Hard to see in the video, but it seems to be an airburst above the hangar, probably a fragmentation warhead.

Some sources report that the video shows the second strike, with the first allegedly blowing the roof off the hangar.