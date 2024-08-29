© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Iskander Strike on Ukrainian MLRS Reserves in Sumy
Near the settlement of Postolne, an Iskander strike was carried out on 4 units of Ukrainian MLRS systems, one of them being an "Uragan."
Hard to see in the video, but it seems to be an airburst above the hangar, probably a fragmentation warhead.
Some sources report that the video shows the second strike, with the first allegedly blowing the roof off the hangar.