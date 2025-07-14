WOMEN IN MALE JOBS !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interesting video, with a gentleman commenting on women in traditional male dominated roles. In the UK the minimum height for a Police Officer was six foot; this requirement was removed to allow more police women. This WPC was 5' 2" and eight stone; her and her female colleague were taken out by the man in 3 just seconds. If this was a real incident not just a scuffle, they wouldn't stand a chance.