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Dollar Vigilante July 5 'U.N. Blackmails World, Threatens 5-7 Years of Greatest Depression Unless You Bow To One World Govt
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43 views • July 06, 2020
This is one of his best episodes. Starts with his random humor and then gets into President of Ghana exposing Lockstep, Bulgarian study - Covid doesn't kill people, and global organized shut down of food. We are facing starvation if they can't be stopped.He does great work but this one stands out for me.
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