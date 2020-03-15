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66 URGENT: USA & EUROPE ALERT: Update on Coronavirus/Mycoplasma
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55 views • March 15, 2020
Most important podcast. Corona virus/mycoplasma will be released thru aerosol not chem trails as previously broadcast.. Dates remain the same.Tactical weapon: aerosol spraying
Great weather modification youtube channel (Mike Morales)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA/videos?view=0&sort=dd&flow=grid
Research abstract on Disulfiram (link)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA/videos?view=0&sort=dd&flow=grid
Music by Twisterium licensed to Linda Manuel June 2019
Great weather modification youtube channel (Mike Morales)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA/videos?view=0&sort=dd&flow=grid
Research abstract on Disulfiram (link)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA/videos?view=0&sort=dd&flow=grid
Music by Twisterium licensed to Linda Manuel June 2019
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