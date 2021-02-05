Matt's Testimony About a Very Timely and Encouraging Water Dream

While we were struggling to produce and publish our recent video about Aaron's 3 part water dream, Matt's wife was having a vivid water dream of her own that was set in what must have been 2011 or 2012. Matt sent an email to tell us about it early in that morning. I replied, telling him about the remarkable timing because we were in the midst of publishing our video. After it was uploaded and he watched it, he saw the reason why we were so excited about it, and encouraged!Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: