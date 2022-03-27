Kim Jong-un goes Hollywood-style: Leather jacket, sunglasses & Gigantic Missile Launch

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Video and pictures showed Kim clad in a leather jacket and wearing aviator sunglasses smiling and clapping as he celebrated with military officials from an observation deck during the test launch operation of the Hwasong-17, which was fired at a high angle to avoid the territorial waters of neighbours.
#KimJongUn #NorthKorea #ICBM #MissileTest
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