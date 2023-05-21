Lifehacking Your Looks 🇳🇮 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

There is this myth of inner beauty; that we will be loved and wanted for our individual inner beauty. This could not be further from the truth; you’ll be accepted or rejected based on the most superficial things.If you’re physically imperfect, you know that people treat you differently based on your appearance, so the good news is that about 80% of your appearance, the way you present yourself to the world, can be changed and improved significantly.





Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/604-lifehacking-your-looks

From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample