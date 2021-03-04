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Howto: Your Own Tor Hidden (.onion) Service (Any TCP Service)
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74 views • March 04, 2021
Want to remotely ssh/serve webpages and more without ever opening a port on your computer/phone/server? Try setting up a Tor hidden .onion service. Getting started is easier than you think! I walk through the process using ssh server on my Pinephone as an example. This means no open ports on my Pinephone/network but I still can access everything.
You can follow this process and substitute the ports for whatever type of service you want to setup.
Need help? Leave a comment!
IMPORTANT: To make your ssh server invisible on the internet/shodan/portscanners, issue the following commands to make it Tor .onion accessible only:
sudo iptables -A INPUT -p tcp -s 127.0.0.1 --dport 22 -j ACCEPT
sudo iptables -A INPUT -p tcp --dport 22 -j DROP
Also set ssh configuration in /etc directory to only allow 127.0.0.1 access to
additionally protect from outside access.
After issuing the above iptables commands, your server will no longer show up or be accessible on the standard internet. Only those you give your .onion address will be able to attempt to access it. Be sure to save the iptables commands properly or they will be lost at boot.
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What do *you* want to see next?
If you want to support you can now Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech :)
Shares, comments, likes, and subscribes really help us out with the algorithm. Each video takes a couple hours to edit and I really appreciate it!
Check us out now on our Odysee Channel (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn cryptocurrency for watching videos on things that interest you on a this uncensored/freespeech platform, or start your own free channel. You can use LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. This is an uncensored platform using a unique setup.
Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
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While the video shows Pinephone/Parrot OS, you can apply this exactly the same to any Linux varient.
Want to setup your own private .onion Nextcloud as shown in previous video? follow this video but change the ports from 22 to 80 and 443 :) See the Nextcloud "Most Private Cloud .onion" Video here to learn more about benefits: https://youtu.be/yAjhDvg_CO0
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Support Tor Project: https://donate.torproject.org
You can follow this process and substitute the ports for whatever type of service you want to setup.
Need help? Leave a comment!
IMPORTANT: To make your ssh server invisible on the internet/shodan/portscanners, issue the following commands to make it Tor .onion accessible only:
sudo iptables -A INPUT -p tcp -s 127.0.0.1 --dport 22 -j ACCEPT
sudo iptables -A INPUT -p tcp --dport 22 -j DROP
Also set ssh configuration in /etc directory to only allow 127.0.0.1 access to
additionally protect from outside access.
After issuing the above iptables commands, your server will no longer show up or be accessible on the standard internet. Only those you give your .onion address will be able to attempt to access it. Be sure to save the iptables commands properly or they will be lost at boot.
--------------------------------------------------------------------
What do *you* want to see next?
If you want to support you can now Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech :)
Shares, comments, likes, and subscribes really help us out with the algorithm. Each video takes a couple hours to edit and I really appreciate it!
Check us out now on our Odysee Channel (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn cryptocurrency for watching videos on things that interest you on a this uncensored/freespeech platform, or start your own free channel. You can use LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. This is an uncensored platform using a unique setup.
Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
While the video shows Pinephone/Parrot OS, you can apply this exactly the same to any Linux varient.
Want to setup your own private .onion Nextcloud as shown in previous video? follow this video but change the ports from 22 to 80 and 443 :) See the Nextcloud "Most Private Cloud .onion" Video here to learn more about benefits: https://youtu.be/yAjhDvg_CO0
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Support Tor Project: https://donate.torproject.org
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