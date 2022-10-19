Canada Investigates Brutal Crackdown On Trucker Convoy

Canada Investigates Trudeau’s Brutal Crackdown On Trucker Convoy

Justin Trudeau: Ukraine War ‘Absolutely Accelerating’ End of Fossil Fuels

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/10/19/justin-trudeau-ukraine-war-absolutely-accelerating-end-of-fossil-fuels/

Pierre Marcel Poilievre Poilievre is in favour of addressing climate change by using green technology and placing targets to reduce carbon-related emissions, opposed to using taxes.One of the technologies he plans to incentivize is carbon capture and storage.Poilievre also plans to increase the production of electric cars by greenlighting more mining of lithium, cobalt and copper required to produce the cars and batteries.

Poilievre insisted that Canada should create its own vaccines supply, and make purchase agreements with more trustworthy governments.

In response to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Poilievre stated that a government led by him would support Ukraine by bringing in more Ukrainian refugees, providing more weapons to aid to Ukraine.

Poilievre supports abortion rights.

Poilievre supports same-sex marriage.

In 2021, Poilievre was listed on the WEF as is noted in this archived page.

Pierre Poilievre’s Website lists his National Campaign Co-Chairs. They are:

Tim Uppal, John Baird, Leo Housakos, Gail Shea.

The first name that jumps out, is that of John Baird. John Baird has been identified as a WEF participant.

The second name that raises questions is Tim Uppal. He attended the “World Economic Forum on India” in April 2013.

Quebec Senator Leo Housakos does not appear to have any direct affiliations with the World Economic Forum. He does, however, have direct involvement in creating Digital ID’s for Canadians; which is a major component of the WEF strategy.

If Mr. Poilievre is dead set against the WEF as he claims, his choices for Campaign Co-Chairs with direct ties to the WEF and/or WEF agenda are curious at best.

It was brought to our attention by one of our readers that Pierre Poilievre was an Associate Member of the Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development. This carries significance as the World Economic Forum (WEF) signed a partnership agreement with the United Nations (UN) to bring forward the WEF 2030 Vision and the UN 2030 Goals for Sustainable Development, to which Canada signed on in September 2015.

Is Pierre Poilievre a true "Conservative"....or just another "wolf in WEF sheep's clothing"?

Ontario police force testifies Trudeau’s use of Emergencies Act was unnecessary

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ontario-police-force-says-trudeaus-use-of-emergencies-act-was-unnecessary/





















