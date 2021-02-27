THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 9 (subtítulos español)

Part 9: Further exposure of Bill Gates, his obsession with genetically modifying everything he can lay his hands on, and his secret ties to the US Army. Also exposing the corruption of Tedros Adhanam Ghebreyesus, current director general of the WHO. By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2Mate, Savfk, Keys of Moon This is part 9 of 20 parts in total. Part 10 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready... If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our Q-Anon group for free daily updates: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg An Evaluation of Entomological Warfare as a Potential Danger to the United States and European Nations: http://www.thesmokinggun.com/file/attack-killer-mosquitoes-0 Dear friends, we have just made a brand new Telegram channel: FallCabal. This channel is going to replace our Fall of the Cabal Telegram info group. I (Janet Ossebaard) have been deleted from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. I wish to replace them with our Bitchute Channel (FallCabal) and this brand new channel on Telegram. We want this channel to replace each and every social media Cabal-tool, so please spread the word and let's get the first million followers! WE WILL WIN THIS WAR... WWG1WGA Please click the following link:



https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal



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Parte 9: Más denuncias sobre Bill Gates, su obsesión por modificar genéticamente todo lo que puede tocar, y sus vínculos secretos con el ejército estadounidense. También se expone la corrupción de Tedros Adhanam Ghebreyesus, actual director general de la OMS. Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, Y2Mate, Savfk, Keys of Moon Esta es la parte 9 de un total de 20 partes. La parte 10 se subirá en cuanto esté lista... Si te ha gustado esta parte, por favor, dona a través de https://www.fallcabal.com/ Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, por lo que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únase a nuestro grupo Q-Anon para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg Una evaluación de la guerra entomológica como peligro potencial para los Estados Unidos y las naciones europeas. Web en inglés. http://www.thesmokinggun.com/file/attack-killer-mosquitoes-0 Nuevo Canal de Telegram en inglés:

https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal



