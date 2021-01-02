WW84: Decoding the Transit of Venus at the Mall (1 of 3) (#8 "Transit Venus" / #1in series)

In the previous installment, we introduced a Transit of Venus ritual enactment from the newly released film, Wonder Woman 1984. We follow that up here with a detailed breakdown of the symbolism of the transit scene, where the goddess swings across the image of a sun in the middle of a shopping mall court. This occurs in the midst of an emotionally charged dramatic scene that includes a substantial collection of symbolic elements that many of you will find to be very familiar. These add significantly to the power of the magic ritual. We hope to address the meaning in the larger context because it dances all over one of our primary interests in this season, but only after decoding the entire transit scene. We go pretty deep here, so we're breaking it up into a few installments.Head's up! This presentation has spoilers, so you have been warned in advance if you prefer to watch it first. WW84 is on HBOMax.This video is #1 in the WW84 series. Find "playlist" here:This video is #8 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:This video on alternate platforms:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: