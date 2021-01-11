© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID VACCINE INJURIES BEGIN
Follow
26
Download MP3
Share
Report
4322 views • January 11, 2021
COVID VACCINE INJURIES BEGIN
While the media continues to promote the safety of #Covid19 vaccines, dozens of serious side effects from the experimental product are being reported in the news and on social media.
#VaccineInjury #VaccineSafety #VaccineSideEffects #Pfizer #Moderna #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
While the media continues to promote the safety of #Covid19 vaccines, dozens of serious side effects from the experimental product are being reported in the news and on social media.
#VaccineInjury #VaccineSafety #VaccineSideEffects #Pfizer #Moderna #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.