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How to Make Beef Short Ribs
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39 views • January 12, 2021
Thanks for watching Its Only Food w/Chef John Politte. In this video we are showing you how to make braised beef short ribs. Here is the list of ingredients:
• 3 pounds beef short ribs
• 1 tablespoon oil
• ½ cup chopped scallions
• ¼ cup minced fresh ginger
• ¼ cup brown sugar
• ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
• ¼ cup sriracha sauce
• ¼ cup molasses
• ¼ cup hoisin sauce
• ¼ cup fresh lime juice
• 1 teaspoon fennel seed
• ¼ cup red pepper flakes
___________________________________________________________
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Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Mirror Mirror:” by DIAMIND ORTIZ
#howtomake #beefshortribs #braisedbeefshortribs
• 3 pounds beef short ribs
• 1 tablespoon oil
• ½ cup chopped scallions
• ¼ cup minced fresh ginger
• ¼ cup brown sugar
• ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
• ¼ cup sriracha sauce
• ¼ cup molasses
• ¼ cup hoisin sauce
• ¼ cup fresh lime juice
• 1 teaspoon fennel seed
• ¼ cup red pepper flakes
___________________________________________________________
👇 MY GROOVY LINKS 👇
CHECK OUT MY PODCAST AT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxofzA6LMmzmTDj98rTuPQ
https://soundcloud.com/theitsonlyfoodpodcast
PURCHASE ALL MY GOURMET SEASONING
http://etsy.me/2zCGX5H
PURCHASE MY E-COOKBOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SCVY7GS
BECOME A PATRON OF IT’S ONLY FOOD
https://www.patreon.com/chefjohnpolitte
TIPS FOR STARTING YOUR OWN COOKING CHANNEL:
http://bit.ly/2i3pGeQ
TO GROW YOUR CHANNEL, CLICK HERE:
https://www.tubebuddy.com/itsonlyfood
MY AMAZON AFFILIATE STOREFRONT:
Click to see all the gear and goodies I use for the show
https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsonlyfoodwchefjohnpolitte
https://www.shopabunda.com/collections/its-only-food-w-chef-john-politte?ref=politte
STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/chef_politte
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chefpolitte/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chefpolitte/
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-politte-cdm-cfpp-3976ba84/
Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Mirror Mirror:” by DIAMIND ORTIZ
#howtomake #beefshortribs #braisedbeefshortribs
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