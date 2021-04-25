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Special Edition: Pagan Origins to the Days of the Week
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54 views • April 25, 2021
In this teaching we are discussing the pagan origins to the names of the days of the week. We talk about the different planets that are associated with the different guards for each day of the week that you would be worshiping them. There is sun worship, moon worship, mercury worship, Jupiter worship, etc. please share this out!
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