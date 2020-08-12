© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Yorkers comment on fmr. Sanders campaign chairwoman Nina Turner's opposition to Joe Biden
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • August 12, 2020
Former Bernie Sanders campaign chairwoman Nina Turner has expressed strong opposition to Joe Biden. In a recent article for The Atlantic, she used an expletive to describe voting for Biden. She said his recent far-left leanings do not make him a better candidate. One America News spoke to New Yorkers about her statement.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.