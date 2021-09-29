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SUPREME COURT RULING 'VACCINATED ARE NOT HUMAN' - PEOPLE WORLDWIDE SCREAM OUT TRUTH ABOUT VACCINE
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435 views • September 29, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vmtsbd-supreme-court-ruling-vaccinated-are-not-human-people-worldwide-scream-out-t.html
The Vaccinated laugh as Google tries to dismiss this as FALSE when in fact it is the TRUTH and has happened in the U.S. Supreme Court of Law.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that in fact the Vaccinated no longer have any rights as a human after taking the Jab.
- New Dictators emerging in the Northern Territory of Australia.
- Vaccine injuries on a daily basis
- Aussies rebel against Vaccine Mandate
- CNN called out for being Fake News
https://rumble.com/vmtsbd-supreme-court-ruling-vaccinated-are-not-human-people-worldwide-scream-out-t.html
The Vaccinated laugh as Google tries to dismiss this as FALSE when in fact it is the TRUTH and has happened in the U.S. Supreme Court of Law.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that in fact the Vaccinated no longer have any rights as a human after taking the Jab.
- New Dictators emerging in the Northern Territory of Australia.
- Vaccine injuries on a daily basis
- Aussies rebel against Vaccine Mandate
- CNN called out for being Fake News
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